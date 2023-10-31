Former Spanish Soccer Prez Luis Rubiales Suspended 3 Years for World Cup Kiss

FIFA has banned former Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales for three years after kissing Spanish women’s soccer star Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth following their Women’s World Cup win.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” the organization said in a statement.

The discipline follows a 90-day suspension that was initially meted out to Rubiales while FIFA conducted its investigation of the incident.

Rubiales publicly vowed to fight the punishment on X.

“I will go to the last resort so that justice is done and the truth shines Due to the many efforts of some politicians, media and institutions, the disproportion and injustice committed is becoming increasingly clear,” the translation of his post read.

DECISIÓN FIFA:

Llegaré hasta la última instancia para que se haga justicia y resplandezca la verdad💪

Por muchos esfuerzos de algunos políticos, medios e instituciones, cada vez está más clara la desproporción e injusticia cometida✅

LA GENTE, MUY MAYORITARIAMENTE, LO TIENE CLARO pic.twitter.com/3z7hKMDw2R — Luis Rubiales (@LuisRubiales17) October 30, 2023

Rubiales has ten days to appeal the ruling.