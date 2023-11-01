Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Accused of Berating Black Employee in a ‘Racially Charged Manner’

Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill has found himself at the center of allegations that he had a “racially charged” verbal encounter with a black employee, ESPN reports.

ESPN has produced a report citing an arbitration complaint by former Cardinals Vice President Terry McDonough, who charges his former employer with misconduct and discrimination.

Specifically, ESPN writers Tisha Thompson and Josh Weinfuss tell of an incident in which former Cardinals Vice President of Player Personnel Terry McDonough claims Bidwill berated a black employee in a “racially charged manner.”

“The complaint also states McDonough was ‘aware of two separate instances in which Bidwill reduced to tears two pregnant employees as a result of his abusive and bullying mistreatment,'” ESPN reports.

The three people reportedly involved in the alleged racial incident and the incident involving the pregnant women did not respond to ESPN’s request for comment. It’s also not clear led McDonough to conclude that the alleged encounter was “racially charged.”

The Cardinals have called McDonough’s allegations “outlandish.”

Bidwill told ESPN in a statement that the Cardinals have sought to improve their culture.

“We have more to do and, as I have said to every member of the Cardinals organization, that includes my own work to grow and improve as a leader,” Bidwill said.

“The truth is that we are a different organization today than we were just a few years ago and extremely different from the club I grew up around in terms of business practices, sense of community and overall structure. I’m confident that we have the right team in place and the commitment to continue on our path to building the best organization possible.”

The Cardinals sit at 1-7 at the bottom of the NFC West.