Trump Mourns the Death of Bobby Knight: ‘An Incredible Person’

Former President Donald Trump mourned the death of Indiana coach Bobby Knight upon news of his passing on Wednesday, hailing him as an “incredible person.”

Sharing a photo of himself alongside Knight, the president mourned Knight in a Truth Social post.

“The World just lost an incredible person, the Great Bobby Knight. He was not just an award-winning and record-breaking Coach, he was loyal to his Players, to his State, and to our Country—Tough as nails, but a big heart,” Trump wrote.

“When he Endorsed me, it was like the whole Great World of Indiana opened up happy and wide. Our hearts and prayers are with his wonderful wife Karen and Sons, Tim and Pat—Their Father was a great man!” he added.

Bobby Knight and Trump have a long history together. As Breitbart News reported in 2016, Knight endorsed Trump at a fiery Michigan rally before a crowd of 8,000 people.

“Donald Trump is a tough son-of-a-bitch,” he said.

Bobby Knight also said that Trump would never have let something happen like the terrorist attack on the American Embassy in Benghazi, Libya, which left four Americans dead, including the U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

“There will never again be four Americans sent out on a hill and left to die,” he said.

Per Breitbart News:

Shortly thereafter, Knight re-emerged to tout Trump’s respect for the military, and added — despite the live television and radio coverage of the speech: “In a Donald Trump administration, there will be no bullshit.” Trump also talked about his “new deal for black America,” which he introduced last week in Charlotte, North Carolina. And he pledged to protect the environment of the Great Lakes.

Bobby Knight passed away at the age of 83 after a lengthy career that included coaching the U.S. for a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics.

