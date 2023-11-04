Travis Kelce Said ‘I’m Gonna Find a Breeder’ Months Before Dating Taylor Swift

“Mr. Taylor Swift” Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs made headlines Saturday after an unearthed podcast revealed the tight end saying he was looking for a “breeder” to “get kids” just months before he started dating the singer.

Travis Kelce and his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, invited their mom and dad to join them on the February 6, 2023, episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast days before the brothers were poised to face each other in the Super Bowl.

“I’m gonna find a breeder and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again,” Travis Kelce said during a discussion with Jason and his mom, Donna Kelce, on which team she would be rooting for in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Watch the podcast here:

“You’ve said in the past to both of us that you root for me because I’ve given you grandkids,” Jason, who has 3 daughters with his wife, Kylie, quipped:

I’ve always known that you root for Travis. So who do you actually root for? In this one, you have the luxury of rooting for offenses, but if in a battle to the death, me versus Travis, who are you rooting for?

“I gotta start breeding. I gotta start breeding,” Travis joked.

“Please don’t,” Jason replied.

“Wait until you find the right person. Find the right person,” urged ‘America’s football mom’ Donna Kelce.

“I’m gonna find a breeder and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again,” Travis Kelce continued.

“I love you,” Donna Kelce shot back in the sweet exchange.

At the time of his ‘breeder’ comment, Kelce had just broken up with fitness influencer Kayla Nicole, whom the NFL star had dated “on and off” for 5 years.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were linked just months later, in July 2023, when Travis first talked about the pop princess on his podcast.

All may not be lost. According to reports, Kelce and Swift are “already making plans for the future,” and Kelce told her that “this wasn’t going to be just a fling,” according to a Yahoo Entertainment source:

“They’re already making plans for the future,” shares a source. “He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for!” … “Travis made a confession to Taylor that changed everything — he told her that this wasn’t going to be just a fling,” says the source.

Travis Kelce is holding his own after he was spotted “going it alone” in Kansas City as he and Swift “gear up for a long-distance relationship” as the Chiefs train for their game in Germany and Swift prepares for her Latin America tour, the Daily Mail reported:

Donna Kelce is not worried about her son, though.

“There were some people saying he’s not going to be able to handle the season, he’s not going to be a good football player,” she explained. “But it turns out that the more that he is pushed or challenged, he takes it to a new level.”

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.