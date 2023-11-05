Details have emerged from last week’s domestic assault arrest of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross, who allegedly shoved his girlfriend, broke items including her cell phone and car key, and “r[an] a knife across” her Mercedes, according to court documents received Friday by TMZ Sports.

Ross was arrested October 23, around 3pm by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department after they received a call from a woman who said Ross was “dragging her through the house and has torn up the house,” according to reports. He was released on October 24 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Police said that Ross had “found something on [the woman’s] phone that upset him,” and said the victim reported that Ross “began yelling, ‘got in her face’ and told her to get her stuff out of the apartment,” the Kansas City Star reported.

Ross admitted to police that, after discovering the woman was cheating, he threw her items out the door of the Shawnee home and broke a computer, which he claims was his.

According to TMZ’s report, “two neighbors say they witnessed Ross push the woman … as well as ‘run a knife across’ the woman’s vehicle.”

Ross was “charged with one count of domestic battery with no priors as well as one count of criminal damage of less than $1,000,” according to the court documents. He is due in court again on December 4.

The wide receiver was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list and is not allowed to practice or attend games.

The Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.