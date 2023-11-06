Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Dick Drago Dead at 78

Dick Drago, one of the stalwarts of the Boston Red Sox bullpen and starting rotations in the mid-1970s, died Thursday following complications from surgery.

He was 78 years old.

“We’re saddened by the passing of Dick Drago, a staple of the 70’s Red Sox pitching staff and a beloved teammate,” the Red Sox posted on X. “We extend our sympathies to the Drago family.”

Drago began his career with the Kansas City Royals, where he spent his first five seasons before being traded to the Red Sox in 1974.

“We mourn the passing of Dick Drago, a member of the inaugural 1969 Royals, and send our condolences to his family and loved ones,” the Royals posted on X.

Drago perhaps made his most significant impact for the Red Sox in their 1975 season when he compiled 15 saves on the team’s way to a World Series showdown with the Reds. However, as Drago pointed out in interviews, a save back in the mid-70s was quite different than a save today.

“It would have been great to only have to get three outs for a save,” he said in a 2009 interview, referencing the far shorter pitching workloads of modern closers.

“A lot of times back then, we would go three innings to get a save. I probably would have had a lot more saves if pitching today.”

Drago proved valuable in Boston’s 1975 World Series matchup against Cincinnati. However, after the season, he was traded to the Angels, where he etched his name in the history books as the pitcher on the mound when Hank Aaron hit his 755th and final home run.

Drago would pitch for the Orioles and the Red Sox again before ending his career in Seattle in 1981.