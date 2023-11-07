Female Canadian Powerlifter Facing 2-Year Ban for Speaking Out Against Men Competing as Women

A Canadian female powerlifter is facing a two-year ban from her sport for daring to speak out against men competing as “transgender women.”

The Canadian Powerlifting Union has informed April Hutchinson that it is about to punish her for speaking against the sport for allowing transgender athletes to compete in the women’s category, calling her advocacy a “violation” of the sport’s code of conduct and social media policies.

On her X account, Hutchinson told fans of the impending ban.

“I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings,” she wrote on November 6.

“Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as “supporting actress” in the horror show that is my #sport right now,” she continued.

“Naturally, the CPU deemed MY written (private) complaint of the male bullying to be ‘frivolous and vexatious,'” she said.

She also shared an image of the disciplinary recommendation that reads, “Discipline panel is recommending that April Hutchinson have her membership to the CPU suspended for 2 years.”

BREAKING:

I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings. Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as "supporting actress" in the horror show that is my… pic.twitter.com/CJxVZtG0VA — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) November 7, 2023

The opponent she was speaking about who was caught “taunting female competitors” is male-born transgender strongman competitor Audrey Yun, who was seen in October taunting his female opponents in explicit terms on his Instagram account.

In another X post, Hutchinson went on to tell fans that she supplied a 13-page letter “debunking all accusations,” which the CPU apparently ignored.

She also vows not to stop her fight to end the practice of allowing transgender “women” to compete against females in Canada’s powerlifting events.

Even though a 13-page letter was sent to the CPU in October thoroughly debunking all accusations. Obviously, someone had to pay the price for the IPF forcing CPU to be more female-friendly. Let this be a lesson to all female athletes to shut-up and put-up with… — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) November 7, 2023

Many are jumping to Hutchinson’s defense.

Women's Canadian powerlifting champion April Hutchinson is facing a BAN from competing for 2 years due to her calls to stop trans athletes competing against women. The Powerlifting governing body in Canada has stated that the "discipline panel is recommending that AH have her… pic.twitter.com/Gh9lSnLYZs — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 7, 2023

April Hutchinson stood up for female powerlifters in Canada and is now being threatened with a suspension from the Canadian Powerlifting Union for doing so. A totally appalling response https://t.co/4v4cjewnzx — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) November 7, 2023

And people still wonder why the female athletes don't speak up more??? This won't stand CPU- you are as wrong as it gets. https://t.co/K96WUZ4vtz — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 7, 2023

