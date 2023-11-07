Female Canadian Powerlifter Facing 2-Year Ban for Speaking Out Against Men Competing as Women

Guillermo Legaria_Getty Images
Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

A Canadian female powerlifter is facing a two-year ban from her sport for daring to speak out against men competing as “transgender women.”

The Canadian Powerlifting Union has informed April Hutchinson that it is about to punish her for speaking against the sport for allowing transgender athletes to compete in the women’s category, calling her advocacy a “violation” of the sport’s code of conduct and social media policies.

On her X account, Hutchinson told fans of the impending ban.

“I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings,” she wrote on November 6.

“Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as “supporting actress” in the horror show that is my #sport right now,” she continued.

“Naturally, the CPU deemed MY written (private) complaint of the male bullying to be ‘frivolous and vexatious,'” she said.

She also shared an image of the disciplinary recommendation that reads, “Discipline panel is recommending that April Hutchinson have her membership to the CPU suspended for 2 years.”

The opponent she was speaking about who was caught “taunting female competitors” is male-born transgender strongman competitor Audrey Yun, who was seen in October taunting his female opponents in explicit terms on his Instagram account.

In another X post, Hutchinson went on to tell fans that she supplied a 13-page letter “debunking all accusations,” which the CPU apparently ignored.

She also vows not to stop her fight to end the practice of allowing transgender “women” to compete against females in Canada’s powerlifting events.

Many are jumping to Hutchinson’s defense.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.