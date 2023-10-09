Trans Strongman Competitor Taunts Female Opponents About ‘Pissing Next to Them’ at Upcoming Contest

Male-born transgender Strongman competitor Audrey Yun is under scrutiny for taunting his female opponents in explicit terms on his Instagram account in an act that could violate the Strongman Corp—Canada’s rules against bullying and harassment.

Yun initially expected to compete as a woman at the Oct. 20 event, but he is now apparently set to compete in a non-binary category, according to the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS).

After finding out that he will be required to compete in his own category and not with the women, Yun reportedly jumped to his Instagram account to put his now former opponents on blast.

“Man I am so disgusted to go to nationals and be around vile evil bigots,” Yun wrote. “Yea, the competitors, the reps, founders, etc too many of them. Just downright hateful and evil. Absolute bullies the lot of them.”

In a second post, Yun flamed the women who don’t want to have to use a locker room with a man.

“I wonder if they’ll have a problem with me pissing next to them at the venue. Yes they will they’ve already said so out loud,” he wrote.

Male Strongman competitor, Audrey Yun taunts female competitors about “pissing next to them” at the upcoming Strongman Corp Canadian Nationals Oct 21 in Winnipeg. Yun attacks competitors, reps and founders after Strongman Corp Canada changed eligibility guidelines for women’s… pic.twitter.com/glWibjh1r1 — ICONS (@icons_women) October 8, 2023

Pro powerlifter April Hutchinson was appalled by Yun’s taunts online.

“Why are men allowed to harass & threaten female athletes and women get punished for speaking up for fairness by their federation? THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE. This needs to be address immediately!! @Strongmancorp

and Canadian Powerlifting Union,” she asked on X.

Why are men allowed to harass & threaten female athletes and women get punished for speaking up for fairness by their federation? THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE. This needs to be address immediately!! @Strongmancorp and Canadian Powerlifting Union #CPU https://t.co/IaqOJkVbX6 — April Hutchinson (@Lea_Christina4) October 8, 2023

The Canadian Strongman organization does allow men who claim to be women to compete in the women’s category as long as they meet the strict requirements for testosterone levels.

According to the SCC’s webpage: “The athlete must demonstrate that her total testosterone level in serum has been below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months prior to her first competition.”

Still, the policy ignores the advantages of a male body over a female body, especially after puberty.

