Carli Lloyd Admits U.S. Women’s National Team Lost to ‘Bigger, Stronger, Faster’ 15-Year-Old Boys

It’s been one of the most closely guarded secrets in the mainstream sports media world. It is so sensitive that no one has openly discussed it on major media platforms. But former U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) star Carli Lloyd has broken the silence and admitted the truth: The U.S. Women’s National Team got beat by a bunch of 15-year-old boys.

While answering questions from fans on X, one daring X user asked if it was true that the USWNT “lost to a bunch of 15 year old boys?”

“What’s up Alexi? Yes it’s true. I know…thousands of people have already brought that up. They were good. We actually lost to a youth Bayern Munich team in my career as well but then we went on to win Olympics and World Cups. So….”

What’s interesting about this answer is not only that she admits the loss to the 15-year-old boys, who were, in fact, a youth academy team affiliated with Dallas FC, not merely a “bunch of boys.” But she also discloses another incident – unknown to most – when the USWNT lost to a boys’ youth team in Germany.

However, Lloyd’s biggest admission, the one that is likely to earn her far more hate from the radical gender ideology mob than merely admitting defeat to multiple boys youth soccer teams, is when she confessed that boys – even younger boys – are bigger, faster, and stronger than adult women.

“Haha. They should beat us. Bigger, stronger, faster! Boys always gave us a run for our money! It was great prep.”

Haha. They should beat us. Bigger, stronger, faster! Boys always gave us a run for our money! It was great prep. https://t.co/QCuxA1jM40 — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) November 9, 2023

Oh wow. “They should have beat us?” “Boys are “bigger, stronger, faster!?” This kind of talk will not sit well with the “there’s no difference between boys and girls crowd.”

Lloyd’s statement did not go unnoticed by women’s sports defender Riley Gaines:

USWNT & 2x Olympic gold medalist soccer player, Carli Lloyd, admitting they rightfully got beat by the boys because they are bigger, faster, and stronger than women. Such a controversial statement… Ive loved Carli since she chose to stand for the national anthem in 2021🇺🇸… https://t.co/xvY8pt88Kq — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 10, 2023

Yes, the male youth teams the USWNT lost to were extremely talented. Many of those players are playing professional soccer right now. However, the point still stands: Males who have undergone puberty – even 15-year-old males – are infinitely more athletic than even the very best female athletes in their respective sport.

Former BUSA player Tanner Tessman (currently at FC Dallas) got to play against the USWNT in preparation for their game versus Russia. pic.twitter.com/kOH0Y4zPPR — Alabama FC/Birmingham United (@Bham_United) April 3, 2017

In previous generations, this wouldn’t have been a point that needed to be made, but here we are. And good for Carli Loyd for saying it.