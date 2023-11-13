Ireland: Trans Athlete Who Competed Against Girls Wins Sports Award

A transgender athlete in Ireland who made a name for himself playing Gaelic football against young women and teen girls, recently received the 2023 Galas LGBTQ+ Sports Award presented in Dublin.

“Giulia Valentino, formerly Marco Valentino and 39 years old, was praised as a ‘trailblazer’ by Gay Community News in an article announcing that he was a recipient of the 2023 Galas LGBTQ+ Sports Award, which was presented to him in Dublin on October 7,” reported Reduxx.

A trailblazer in Irish sport, previous GCN cover star Giulia Valentino won @TheGalas 2023 Sports award. Read more in GCN's October issue 👉 https://t.co/xnDq0wwCOp. 📸 by @peicefull. #GALAS2023 pic.twitter.com/INLsWCnWp0 — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) November 7, 2023

The Gay Community News (GCN) hailed Valentino for his “bravery and grace” by “continuously standing up for trans women in sport” amid “considerable transphobic hate and lies.”

“Giulia was initially excluded from Irish rugby due to a transphobic IRFU ban, but [his] outstanding advocacy and work with TENI moved the LGFA to create a trans-inclusive policy so that trans women can fully and safely participate in GAA (Na Gaeil Aeracha) and rugby (Emerald Warriors),” it wrote.

“Upon receiving [his] award, Giulia shared [he] is a proud member of Emerald Warriors, that [he] was honored to be recognized, and thanked everyone for supporting [him] through a ‘tough but incredible year,'” it added.

As noted by Reduxx, Valentino rose to prominence by playing against young women and teenage girls in the Ladies Gaelic Football Junior-J Shield tournament last summer.

“Photos from the tournament game began to circulate on social media after sports writer Ewan MacKenna called attention to the results, prompting outcry,” it wrote. “One widely-shared photo shows Valentino, then 37 years old, on the field next to a much younger female opponent who appeared to be in her teens.”

The girl in the photo was later confirmed to be a minor in her teens.

