WATCH: Frustrated Bills fans Brawl in the Stands During Loss to Broncos

Bills fans are thoroughly frustrated after their team’s third loss in the last four games, and they’ve begun taking it out on each other.

In this particular instance, several Bills fans seemed to take issue with a fan in a Josh Allen jersey. At least two fans made a move on the fan wearing #17, and, to his credit, the fan stood his ground and dished out some punishing blows.

At one point during the scrum, a fan in a Thurman Thomas jersey tried to get involved and found himself tumbling down the stairs. It’s unknown what precipitated the fisticuffs, but then again, we rarely know how these NFL stadium fights start.

All we know is the Bills are not very good this year, and their fans are evidently unhappy about it.