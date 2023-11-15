Taylor Swift Songs ‘Punted’ from Philadelphia Radio Station Ahead of Eagles-Chiefs Game

Philadelphia’s Q102 is risking the anger of Philly radio fans by “punting” her songs off the station in the days running up to Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift fans — who call themselves “Swifties” — have been gaga for their pop star’s dabbling in pro football when she started dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce. But as far as Q102 is concerned, too many Eagles fans are rooting for the Chiefs just because of Taylor Swift.

In response, the station is booting Swift’s songs from the air ahead of the coming game, according to Fox 29.

“This weekend we gotta focus, so we’ve been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist,” said station morning show host Buster of the Bex & Buster show.

The ban on Swift will start on Friday and last until the following Tuesday.

Oddly, despite her bubbly TV appearances supporting the Chiefs, Taylor Swift has said she is actually a Philadelphia Eagles Fan.

In May, she reportedly spoke about a lyric in one of her songs in which she has a line about an “Eagles shirt,” she noted that the shirt reference in the song is about the team. She told the media, “But guys, come on. I’m from Philly. Of course, it’s the team,” Fox News reported in May.

“There’s only one Swift and Kelce duo we care about here in the ‘City of Brotherly Love,'” host Bex added, referring to Travis’ brother Jason and fellow Eagle D’Andre Swift.

The station says it will fill the slots where Swift’s songs would have been with cuts from the “Philly Special Christmas” album.

There has been no word on whether Swift will attend the coming game.

