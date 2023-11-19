WATCH: Chargers’ Brandon Staley Snaps at Reporter Following Loss to Packers

Things did not go well for the Chargers on the field in Green Bay on Sunday and didn’t go well for their head coach in the press conference afterward, either.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was clearly irked by a reporter who asked a question regarding defensive play calling following the Bolt’s 23-20 loss to the Packers.

Green Bay QB Jordan Love had one of his best games in recent memory against Staley’s defense, throwing for 322 yards and two touchdowns. The strong performance prompted one reporter to question Staley over whether he would consider a change in defensive play calling.

Staley did not like this question.

“I have full confidence in our way of playing,” Staley said, “full confidence in myself as the play-caller and the way that we teach and the way that we scheme – full confidence in that. We’ve got to bring this group together and do it consistently, and that’s where it’s at.

“You can stop asking that question. I’m going to be calling the defenses, so we’re clear. So, you don’t have to ask that again.”

Staley was brought to Los Angeles for his defensive coaching prowess. However, the Chargers defense entered Week 11 ranked 29th in total defense. The loss to the Packers also put their playoff hopes in further peril as the Chargers fell to 4-6 with a huge game against Baltimore this weekend.