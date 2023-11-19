WATCH: Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Shows Up to Postgame Presser Wearing Palestinian Keffiyeh

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving sparked controversy after showing up to Saturday’s postgame press conference wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh.

The Mavericks star, who claimed to be a “committed” Muslim in 2021, wore the black and white checkered headgear despite having no cultural connection to the Palestinians as he spoke about the game.

Irving did not make any verbal statements about the garment, offer any reasons for wearing it, or speak to any political situations around the world.

He was also seen wearing the keffiyeh as he entered the arena.

Kyrie Irving Palestinian keffiyeh 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/xCPO10neMj — Bass (@BassAmorah) November 19, 2023

Neither the team nor the NBA made any statements about Irving’s display.

But Irving has made no real mistake that he supports Hamas and not Israel after the terror organization went on an inhuman spree of rape, murder, infanticide, torture, and kidnapping of Israeli civilians during a rampage through Southern Israel on October 7.

On October 11, only four days after the terror attack, Irving took to his X account and blasted the media for not speaking up for Hamas.

“Where are all you tough talking Media Heads that get on TV and social platforms to condemn people who stand by the oppressed?” he wrote.

“Crimes are being committed against humanity and most of you are silent. Cat got your tongue? Or you’re afraid of actually standing for something real,” he added.

Where are all you tough talking Media Heads that get on TV and social platforms to condemn people who stand by the oppressed?? Crimes are being committed against humanity and most of you are silent.

Cat got your tongue? Or you’re afraid of actually standing for something real — Chief Hélà 🏾 (@KyrieIrving) October 11, 2023

Irving, of course, was suspended in November of 2022 for refusing to disavow the antisemitic tweets he had made in the months before his suspension, including his support for the notoriously antisemitic group the Black Israelites.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston