Ichiro Suzuki Throws 116-Pitch Complete Game Against High School Girls at Age 50

Former Major League Baseball all-star Ichiro Suzuki displayed his incredible at age 50 by pitching a complete game shutout against a girl’s high school team.

“The baseball legend and surefire Hall-of-Fame outfielder took to the mound during his annual All-Star game at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday and dominated a team of the top high school girls in Japan, throwing a complete game shutout on 116 pitches, striking out nine along the way in a 4-0 victory for his squad,” noted the New York Post.

Ichiro also batted ninth and “went 2-for-5 with a double.” He previously displayed such impressive ability when he struck out 17 on 147 pitches in 2021.

 

