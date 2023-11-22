Ichiro Suzuki Throws 116-Pitch Complete Game Against High School Girls at Age 50

Former Major League Baseball all-star Ichiro Suzuki displayed his incredible at age 50 by pitching a complete game shutout against a girl’s high school team.

“The baseball legend and surefire Hall-of-Fame outfielder took to the mound during his annual All-Star game at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday and dominated a team of the top high school girls in Japan, throwing a complete game shutout on 116 pitches, striking out nine along the way in a 4-0 victory for his squad,” noted the New York Post.

Ichiro also batted ninth and “went 2-for-5 with a double.” He previously displayed such impressive ability when he struck out 17 on 147 pitches in 2021.

50-year-old Ichiro Suzuki pitched a complete-game shutout on 116 pitches against a high school girls team today. He had nine strikeouts, topping out at 86 MPH He went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double pic.twitter.com/p1Mu1PiOWN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 21, 2023

Imagine being a girl in high school and getting to tell all of your friends that you struck out Ichiro Suzuki pic.twitter.com/4nQMEarRzf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 21, 2023

50-year-old Ichiro Suzuki threw a complete-game shutout against a high school girls team https://t.co/HpyNYQNe7O — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2023