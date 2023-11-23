‘NOT GOOD ENOUGH’: Conor McGregor Blasts Irish Police Chief Following Dublin Riots

UFC legend Conor McGregor blasted Irish Police Chief Drew Harris on Thursday after riots broke out all over Dublin following a stabbing incident in which three children, one man and one woman, were injured.

The police have detained a man in his 50s they believe is responsible for the attack. Social media reports indicated the man was Algerian, but that has not been confirmed by the Gardai, as the Irish police are known.

Dublin Police Chief Drew Harris attributed the riots to a “hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology.” However, Harris seemed far less willing to list an ideology or motive for the attack.

“I’m not going to speculate any further in respect of a terrorist motive,” Harris said. “Until we’re sure what the motive is, we have to keep an open mind as to why this happened.”

Irish UFC legend Conor McGregor’s mind seemed already made up about the incident.

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory God bless those attacked today, we pray.”

“Police said it appeared the man attacked a number of people on Dublin’s Parnell Square shortly after 1330 GMT,” Reuters reports. “Members of the public intervened at an early stage of the attack.

“A woman in her 30s was also being treated for serious injuries while the two other children, a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, suffered less serious injuries. The boy has been discharged from hospital.

‘There was complete and utter pandemonium, women wailing, men screaming and crying,’ Anthony Boyle, 31, an IT consultant who lives on the road and was passing by told Reuters.”