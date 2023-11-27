GWINN: Young Philly Fan Celebrated for Giving Bills Fan the Finger in Viral Video

Sadly, it’s no longer unusual for adult NFL fans to show their collective a** to the world on Sundays through a variety of drunken fisticuffs and other foolery. However, up until now, those same adults haven’t really involved their kids in that classless behavior.

Well, that may be starting to change.

On Sunday, before the Eagles took on the Bills in an afternoon game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, a young Eagles fan walked up to a Bills fan. The young Eagles fan offered him a handshake, only to pull his hand away at the last second and give the Bills fan the middle finger.

This particular video has over 50,000 interactions and has been viewed over 7.8 million times, complete with the caption that this Philly kid is being “raised right.”

Really? He is? Telling your kid to go up to an adult and fake a handshake and instead give him the finger is raising him, right? What a complete joke. What other adult figure is this kid being told he can flip off? Or, maybe he doesn’t even need to be said, as it has already been made clear that giving the bird to people who should be held in positions of respect is an acceptable way of going through life.

Either way, this child’s parents are failing him, and this entire incident shows he is most undoubtedly not being “raised right.”

Thankfully, many X users had the opposite take of Barstool Philly and didn’t celebrate the episode.

Totally rude, where’s that kid’s parents — Ace King (@personanong23) November 26, 2023

Put sports aside. Really!? If you think this is funny then you are the problem. — Kenneth Jackola (@KennethJackola) November 27, 2023

no morals — tinati (@tiinnaatii) November 26, 2023

Kid will be in jail by 17… — BuffaloTed (@BuffaloBornTed) November 27, 2023

Good on the Bills fan for taking it all in stride and not reacting angrily. After all, someone has to be the adult in the situation. The “adults” in this kid’s life aren’t doing that.