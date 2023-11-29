Angel Reese to Play for LSU Again After Mysterious 4-Game Absence

LSU Lady Tigers coach Kim Mulkey announced on Wednesday that star player Angel Reese would make her return to the lineup Thursday after her mysterious 4-game absence.

Speaking to reporters ahead of LSU’s pivotal early season matchup against Virginia Tech, Mulkey told reporters, “She will play tomorrow.”

No one outside of LSU knows why Reese has not been playing. She was bizarrely pulled in the second half of a game on November 14th and hasn’t been seen since.

Mulkey is fine, with no one knowing why Reese hasn’t played.

“That’s what coaches do. Sometimes y’all know about it, and sometimes you don’t,” Mulkey said of Reese’s absence last week. “Sometimes you want to know more than you’re entitled to know.”

True enough. However, it is bizarre for a coach not to disclose why a star player is absent. Normally, a coach will at least say the player is dealing with a “personal issue” or something like that.

Regardless, LSU hasn’t exactly suffered in Reese’s absence. The team is currently 7-1 and will undoubtedly be much improved by Reese’s return.