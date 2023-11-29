University of Minnesota-Duluth Football Player Reed Ryan Dies Unexpectedly at 22

Reed Ryan, a college football player for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, died on Tuesday after collapsing during a workout earlier this month.

He was 22 years old.

According to his family, the incident occurred on November 21 after Ryan went into cardiac arrest in the weight room.

Medical staff managed to get Reed’s pulse back, and he was taken to the ICU, where he remained until he died one week later. The family further stated that the cardiac arrest was due to “an undetected genetic heart condition and a large, loving heart.”

“Reed had a contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years,” Reed’s family wrote. “Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team.”

Before transferring to the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Ryan played at North Dakota State University for four years.

The ultimate teammate, a constant source of joy, a genuine selfless spirit, and a beloved friend. We’ll miss you, Reed. Your legacy will live on. pic.twitter.com/p9B3ytXbkd — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 29, 2023

UMD coach Curt Weise also released a statement marking the tragic passing of his player.

“Our staff and players are devastated about Reed’s passing. Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him.”