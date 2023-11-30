REPORT: Arrest Warrant Issued for Bills’ Von Miller for Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bills star linebacker Von Miller stemming from an incident in which he is alleged to have assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

Miller’s girlfriend accused Miller of assaulting her on Wednesday morning at the couple’s Dallas home. Assaulting a pregnant person is a third-degree felony.

Miller has faced domestic violence accusations before. In 2021, Miller was accused of domestic violence as well, but no charges were filed.

The Bills are currently on their bye week.

“Players accused of domestic violence are often placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, which means they do not play while the accusation is investigated,” Pro Football Talk reports.

Von Miller is in his 13th year in the NFL. After spending his first nine years in Buffalo, the former Texas A&M Aggie won a championship with the Rams and is in his second year with Buffalo. In his career, Miller has totaled 123.5 sacks.