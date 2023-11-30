REPORT: Arrest Warrant Issued for Bills’ Von Miller for Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bills star linebacker Von Miller stemming from an incident in which he is alleged to have assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

Miller’s girlfriend accused Miller of assaulting her on Wednesday morning at the couple’s Dallas home. Assaulting a pregnant person is a third-degree felony.

Von Miller, #40 of the Buffalo Bills, lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Miller has faced domestic violence accusations before. In 2021, Miller was accused of domestic violence as well, but no charges were filed.

The Bills are currently on their bye week.

“Players accused of domestic violence are often placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, which means they do not play while the accusation is investigated,” Pro Football Talk reports.

Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022, in Pittsford, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Von Miller is in his 13th year in the NFL. After spending his first nine years in Buffalo, the former Texas A&M Aggie won a championship with the Rams and is in his second year with Buffalo. In his career, Miller has totaled 123.5 sacks.

