Far-left squad leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made the false claim that “all” girls will have their genitals examined if laws are passed banning men from women’s sports.

The noted socialist made her bizarre claim during a hearing with the House Oversight Subcommittee on Health this Tuesday, which featured activist swimmer Riley Gaines. According to AOC, laws banning men from women’s sports include policies that would force girls to have their genitals checked if someone disbelieves their expressed gender.

“We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are underage, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, I don’t think you are a girl,” she claimed. “And we’re saying this in an environment of a post-Dobbs America, where states are criminalizing access to abortion and want nothing more than data on women to figure out when, who’s getting a menstrual cycle, who doesn’t have one, and we’re supposed to believe this is going to make us better and safer?”

“I think not, and, per usual, I don’t believe we’re sitting here on a panel of men that has actually thought about the biology and privacy consequences of all women, trans or cisgendered,” she added.

Ohio is the only state that issued a ban on transgenders in women’s sports and had a provision that would have required “internal and external” exams to confirm an athlete’s. The provision was struck down by Republicans and replaced it with a simple requirement for athletes to “present a copy of the participant’s original birth certificate,” as noted by Fox News.

“I’m not sure why that’s in the bill, it’s unnecessary,” State Senate President Matt Huffman said at the time.

“All of these tests can be done with a simple DNA swab,” Huffman added.

A similar charge had been leveled at the state of Kansas, which the Associated Press debunked.

“The law, which bars transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college, doesn’t mention anything about genital inspections,” the AP said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.