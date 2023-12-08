VIDEO: Dak Prescott Urges Fans to Crap on Eagles, 49ers in the Name of Fighting Cancer

Dak Prescott is urging fans from across the NFL to take a crap on their most hated rivals. As long as they didn’t drop a deuce on his beloved Cowboys, of course.

The good-natured advice comes as part of a new PSA Prescott is starring in to encourage people everywhere to get colorectal cancer screenings.

“As a professional quarterback, I get a lot of sh*t,” Prescott says in the PSA campaign for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s Lead From Behind. “And, I get it — when you’re not a fan of something, sh*tting on it can make you feel good. But, what if I told you now, it can do some good, too?”

“Not a fan of marine life?” Prescott asks while holding up a Dolphins sticker. “Slap it on!!”

Then, Prescott turns to Dallas’ two main rivals, the 49ers and the Eagles.

“Have issues with old-timey prospectors? Boom,” Prescott continues. “It works with anything — from colors to large American predatory birds.”

#DallasCowboys quarterback @Dak Prescott opens up to @CraigMelvin about urging people to get screened for colorectal cancer with a new public service announcement with @LeadFromBehind. pic.twitter.com/4KMdFGz75M — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 8, 2023

Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer in 2013.