Vikings OC Wes Phillips Arrested for DWI, Still Traveling with Team to Vegas

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night in Minneapolis for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

In Minnesota, DWI is a misdemeanor offense. Philips was later released on bond.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” the Vikings said on Saturday. “This morning, we contacted the NFL, and, after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Wes Phillips, the son of former NFL defensive coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of NFL coaching legend Bum Phillips, is in his 14th year as an NFL assistant. Previously, he spent seven years in Dallas and five in Washington, and he is currently in his second year with Minnesota. Phillips spent much of his time coaching tight ends before becoming an offensive coordinator.