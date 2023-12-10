Vikings OC Wes Phillips Arrested for DWI, Still Traveling with Team to Vegas

Stephen Maturen_Getty Images
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night in Minneapolis for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

In Minnesota, DWI is a misdemeanor offense. Philips was later released on bond.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 27, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bears defeated the Vikings 12-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” the Vikings said on Saturday. “This morning, we contacted the NFL, and, after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Washington tight end Logan Paulsen (82), left, drills with tight ends coach Wes Phillips during day 4 of the Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond, VA, August 2, 2015 (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Wes Phillips, the son of former NFL defensive coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of NFL coaching legend Bum Phillips, is in his 14th year as an NFL assistant. Previously, he spent seven years in Dallas and five in Washington, and he is currently in his second year with Minnesota. Phillips spent much of his time coaching tight ends before becoming an offensive coordinator.

