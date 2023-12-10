WATCH: Derek Carr Screamed at by Saints Teammates as Frustrations Boil Over

The Saints got a somewhat unexpectedly tough fight from the 1-11 Panthers on Sunday, and some of the Saints players took out their frustrations on each other.

After Derek Carr took a sack on a critical 3rd and short play, Saints center Erik McCoy decided to let Carr hear it.

Carr didn’t seem to be in the mood to get a correction from his center and returned fire.

Saints fans apparently felt the need to join in as well and started booing the whole team. The good news for New Orleans is that things got better from that point on. It was 14-6 in favor of the Saints when the dust-up between Carr and McCoy occurred.

New Orleans would increase that lead and hold on to win 28-6.

Not that Carr’s contributions were stellar. The former Raider and prized offseason acquisition went 18-26 for 119 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The Saints will take the win, though, and improve their record to 6-7. As it stands, New Orleans is clinging to very slim playoff hopes as they remain in the hunt for the final Wild Card spot.