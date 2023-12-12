Accuser Drops Civil Suit Against Former Bills Punter Matt Araiza

The woman who initially accused former Bills punter Matt Araiza of sexual assault has dropped her civil suit against him.

The accusations, which resulted in Araiza being cut from the Bills, will be dismissed, and Araiza’s counter-defamation claims against his accuser will be dropped.

“Araiza reserves the right to sue the accuser’s lawyer for defamation. Previously, Araiza vowed to do so,” Pro Football Talk reports.

“The win is bittersweet,” Araiza’s attorney told Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel. “Matt has been forced to defend himself for the last sixteen months against false accusations and a campaign to ruin his career in the NFL. He will never get this time in his life back.”

Araiza was a prized punting prospect known as “Punt God” when he was drafted in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He then had his career completely derailed before it ever began by rape allegations that were never proven. If the NFL chooses not to allow him back into the league, even though he has done nothing wrong, Araiza should consider suing the league and his accuser’s attorney.

The person who accused him of this crime cannot repay him the financial loss of what she cost him, nor can she give him back the playing years she took from him. The least the NFL could do is allow an innocent man to do what he loves.