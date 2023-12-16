VIDEO: Bournemouth vs. Luton Game Suspended After Tom Lockyer Collapses on Field

Tom Lockyer, captain of Luton Town, collapsed during his club’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Lockyer fell to the ground without contacting another player. The game was first delayed and then ultimately abandoned.

Luton coach Rob Edwards ran onto the field to check on his player. This is not the first time Lockyer has collapsed on the field. He also collapsed at Wembley Stadium in May 2023 when Luton faced Coventry City.

Lockyer was taken off the field on a stretcher. The incident occurred in the 60th minute, with the game tied 1-1.

According to NBC Sports,” Via our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Tom Lockyer was said to be ‘alert and responsive’ in the latest update.”