WATCH: Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis Brawl in the Stands at UFC 296

UFC middleweights Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis are scheduled to fight in just over a month. But, apparently, that’s not soon enough.

As the cameras panned the crowd at UFC 296, they found UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland and his challenger in January, Dricus Du Plessis. Images showed Du Plessis giving thumbs down and generally heckling Strickland. But then the cameras moved on to show other celebrities and fighters in attendance.

What the cameras missed, however, was Strickland jumping over a row of seats to attack Du Plessis in one of the wildest fights you’ll see outside of the octagon.

Lest anyone think Sean Strickland is just some out-of-control madman, the video shows him politely moving UFC star Gilbert Burns’ children out of the way before going after his tormentor.

Tensions rose to a boiling point earlier in the week at the UFC 296 press conference when Du Plessis said he would beat Strickland badly enough that it would bring back “childhood” memories.

Dricus Du Plessis saying he’ll beat Sean Strickland like his dad did pic.twitter.com/JXgPpJwCsj — Benny P 🇺 (@Bendaman2001) December 16, 2023

Both fighters reacted to the altercation on X.

Now I understand why you have a 33% finish rate, you hit like a girl, also 20 January the security won’t be there to save your life when I’m on top. #rentfree — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) December 17, 2023

I go hard on everyone I know this, izzy mouth feeding his dog, Dricus kissing his coach and grabbing his cup. Omally talking about sharing his wife in a podcast. You're a man, on a world stage doing this in public And what do you pick? "You got abused as a kid ha" — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 17, 2023

Saturday night’s welterweight championship bout between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards was one of the most boring headlining fights in recent memory. It’s looking like the championship fight between Strickland and Du Plessis will be anything but boring.