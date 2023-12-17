WATCH: Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis Brawl in the Stands at UFC 296

Screenshot (25)
Screenshot
Dylan Gwinn

UFC middleweights Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis are scheduled to fight in just over a month. But, apparently, that’s not soon enough.

As the cameras panned the crowd at UFC 296, they found UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland and his challenger in January, Dricus Du Plessis. Images showed Du Plessis giving thumbs down and generally heckling Strickland. But then the cameras moved on to show other celebrities and fighters in attendance.

What the cameras missed, however, was Strickland jumping over a row of seats to attack Du Plessis in one of the wildest fights you’ll see outside of the octagon.

Lest anyone think Sean Strickland is just some out-of-control madman, the video shows him politely moving UFC star Gilbert Burns’ children out of the way before going after his tormentor.

Tensions rose to a boiling point earlier in the week at the UFC 296 press conference when Du Plessis said he would beat Strickland badly enough that it would bring back “childhood” memories.

Both fighters reacted to the altercation on X.

Saturday night’s welterweight championship bout between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards was one of the most boring headlining fights in recent memory. It’s looking like the championship fight between Strickland and Du Plessis will be anything but boring.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.