‘Go Back Where You Came From’: Brittany Mahomes Lashes Out at ‘Rude A** People on Social Media

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Pat Mahomes, has had enough of “rude ass” people on social media, and she is letting everyone know it.

Mahomes made her critical post to fans on Instagram after Taylor Swift, the alleged girlfriend of Chiefs star Travis Kelce and frequent occupant of the seat right next to Brittany Mahomes at games, was booed at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

“Recently there has been ALOT more rude a– people on here more than normal….I’m not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from….please,” Mahomes wrote.

Mahomes and Swift have been featured regularly by NFL broadcasts that can’t seem to get enough of the two. However, as fans displayed on Sunday in New England, many NFL fans are tired of being saturated by Swift.

Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHL — Mexican Mindset (@DonnieMexico17) December 17, 2023

Now, naturally, Swift was wearing the wrong colors, and had she been wearing Patriots colors, things might have turned out differently. However, outside of the 18-24 year old female demographic, I think everyone is ready for the Swifties to exit the stage.