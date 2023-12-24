‘It’s Yours’: Shohei Ohtani Gives Porsche to Wife of Dodgers’ Teammate Joe Kelley After He Gives up Jersey Number

Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani attends a press conference on his presentation after signing a ten-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California on December 14, 2023. Ohtani has signed a record-shattering $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the richest in North …
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Joe Kelley’s wife lobbied hard to get Shohei Ohtani to come to the Los Angeles Dodgers. She even offered to have her husband surrender his #17 jersey. And it paid off, big time.

Not only did Ohtani come to the Dodgers, as Ashley Kelley requested, but the famed Japanese player rewarded her efforts by gifting her a Porsche.

“It’s yours. From Shohei,” she is informed in the video. “He wanted to gift you a Porsche. I swear.”

Ashley Kelly threw herself into the #Ohtake17 campaign to recruit the Japanese superstar. Kelly even jokingly offered to change her seven-month-old’s name from Kai to ShoKai. Not jokingly, she offered up her husband’s #17 jersey, the same number Ohtani wore when he was with the Loa Angeles Angels.

Ohtani made headlines worldwide when it was announced that he signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. In a signing that received comparatively little fanfare, Joe Kelly inked a one-year, $8 million deal with Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim looks on during the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium on September 25, 2018 in...

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim looks on during the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium on September 25, 2018, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)

Kelly had some words to share regarding his decision to part with his beloved #17.

Joe Kelly of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger...

Joe Kelly #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

“I wasn’t going to give it up to just anybody,” Kelly said. “If Shohei keeps performing, he’ll be a future Hall of Famer, and I’ll be able to have my number retired. That’s the closest I’ll get to the Hall of Fame.”

Somewhat prophetically, when asked what Ohtani would have to give in exchange for the number, Kelly answered, “Oh, there’s a list, but no comment.”

