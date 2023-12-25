The chances of Raiders cornerback Jack Jones receiving a ton of Christmas well-wishes from Chiefs fans are…low.

Not that any member of the Silver & Black would be received warmly by their hated Midwest rivals, but Jones earned himself a special place of hostility in the hearts of Chiefs fans on Sunday when he not only picked off Pat Mahomes and returned it for a touchdown but also offered the ball to a young fan before taking it away.

To be fair to Jones, he may have actually intended to give the ball to the kid, but a Raiders fan leaned over the kid and appeared to swat the ball away. It may just be that Jones decided it wasn’t worth fighting to give the ball to the fan and just gave up. This could also be totally wrong and an overly charitable view of what happened, but it’s possible.

Sadly, for the young Chiefs fan and Chiefs fans of all ages, the Raiders’ defense dominated the day, and Las Vegas left KC with a giant lump of coal in the form of a 20-14 loss.

While the Raiders are still out of the playoffs, despite the victory, the Chiefs have been mathematically eliminated from attaining the #1 seed.