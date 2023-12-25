Leftists Condemn Ex-NASCAR Driver Danica Patrick for Attending Conservative Event

Liberals went on the attack last week after ex-NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was seen at the conservative Turning Point USA event over the weekend of Dec. 16 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Patrick had posted photos of herself at the event, including a photo showing her sister in attendance, Fox News reported.

“Sister came to town to check out @turningpointusa with me! Dad replied to our pic with – perfect daughters,” Patrick wrote in the post, “We do love our country…. so AMfest (America fest) makes sense.”

But aggrieved leftists were shocked and mortified that Patrick would dare support a conservative event.

“I had no idea you were like that. That’s disappointing,” Instagram user andrew_jose_ph lamented.

Another ignorant Instagram user slammed Patrick for supporting a “hate” group.

“I followed her for years and was a big supporter but had to dump her. It just shows her spiritual journey is a farce, as you can’t want to be filled with healing positive energy and be part of a group centered on hate and racism at the same time. Very disappointed in her life choices,” he wrote.

Another slammed the former driver, writing, “Damn…unfollowed. Surprised that you are on that side.”

Though she didn’t even mention the former president, another cancel culture lib chirped, “Trump supporter? Lost all respect!”

Still, many were thrilled to see Patrick at the conservative event.

“Awesome! Need more backbone like this in this country!” one user said.

One who loved the post added, “Like you even more!”

A man who found her post even insisted that he had just become a Danica Patrick fan. “I started following you today as I read about your support for America! Stay strong,” he wrote.

Another blasted the leftists who were whining about Patrick’s post.

“I love watching all these leftist liberal lunatics lose their minds when they find out that people are allowed to have opinions other than theirs,” a man wrote.

Patrick has also received condemnation from leftists for daring to host a video event with Independent presidential candidate and COVID vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

