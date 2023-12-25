WATCH: ‘Yoko Swifto’: Fans Mock Video of Taylor Swift Comforting Brittany Mahomes Amid Chiefs Downfall

Dylan Gwinn

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are probably too you to understand the Yoko One references they’re about to get bombarded with, but they’ll likely get caught up soon.

The Chiefs fell to the Raiders 20-14 on Christmas Day. A loss that guarantees Kansas City will not get the #1 seed in the AFC playoff race. As the reality of the loss sank in, sadness swept over the suite where cameras found Travis Kelce’s alleged girlfriend, Taylor Swift, comforting a visibly distressed Brittany Mahomes. The Chiefs are now 3-5 since Mahomes and Swift allegedly began dating, and over that time, Kelce has caught only one touchdown.

It didn’t take long for fans to seize on the pic and blame Swift for the Chiefs’ downfall.

As you can see, things have taken a turn in KC. It remains to be seen if the Chiefs will have any success post-Swift. Currently, Kansas City sits at 9-6 and holds the #3 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Raiders remain two games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West but are still in the playoff hunt.

