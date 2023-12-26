More than 51,000 Accept Jesus at Fellowship of Christian Athlete Events in 2023

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA.org) had a banner year in 2023, with more than 51,000 athletes accepting Jesus into their lives at the group’s events.

In its year-end press release, the group said that 51,730 faith decisions at its events from Sept. of last year to Aug. of this year.

“The best gift we can give and receive at Christmas is the gift of Christ, who came to Earth to save us and offer us all the free gift of salvation,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson in a statement told the Christian Post.

“As we reflect on the birth of our Savior, we are reminded of what Jesus has done with FCA and are so thankful for the 51,730 student-athletes who came to know Him this year through the ministry,” he added.

In an email, FCA also told the paper that “FCA uses a Faith Response Tool, a texting system that allows FCA staff, coaches and athletes to share these significant, life-changing decisions.”

“This system provides FCA with the opportunity to not only get an idea of their impact around the globe but also allows for an initial contact between the organization and each young follower of Christ,” the email said.

While the group celebrated more than 51,000 athletes accepting Jesus into their lives this year, it is a decline from the 52,358 recorded in fiscal year 2022.

The group’s last large event was in October when FCA had its “Fields of Faith” event at Lakeside High School Stadium in Hot Springs, Arkansas, which drew more than 3,000 participants.

“Truly, there was an unmistakable move of the Holy Spirit. Hundreds of students prayed seeking the Lord, God was present, and lives were changed,” Micah May, multi-area director for FCA South Central Arkansas, told the Christian Post.

“At the end of the event, after the students had spoken and a call to action was presented to the group, there was a sweet spirit of worship that broke out as the band Crutchfield led in their final songs.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston