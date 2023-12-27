Chinese Chess Champion Stripped of Title over Cheating Allegations, Defecating in Hotel Bathtub

Yan Chenglong, champion of the game Xiangqi (a.k.a. Chinese Chess), has been stripped of his title following allegations of cheating and poor behavior, including one allegation of defecating in a hotel bathtub.

The Chinese Xiangqi Association (CXA) association announced on Monday that the 48-year-old Chenglong would have his title “Xiangqi King” revoked for cheating and “extremely bad character.”

“Yan consumed alcohol with others in his room on the night of the 17th, and then he defecated in the bathtub of the room he was staying in on the 18th, in an act that damaged hotel property, violated public order and good morals, had a negative impact on the competition and the event of Xiangqi, and was of extremely bad character,” the CXA said in a statement.

The organization then claimed that Yan had cheated during the tournament with the use of anal beads, a rumor that had spread across the Chinese social media site Weibo, according to the New York Post.

As Breitbart News reported last year, American chess player Hans Moke Niemann fell subject to cheating allegations with no evidence to back it up after he defeated Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen of Norway in an upset matchup at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, Missouri. The allegation claimed he had used anal beads, which supposedly would feed him advanced chess moves via vibration.

The theory became so popular that even billionaire Elon Musk appeared to believe it:

As soon as he won, Niemann — who was one of the lowest-rated players in the tournament — was accused of cheating and faced the unlikely claim that he was using an electronic chess move generator hidden somewhere on his person that was wirelessly linked to an anal massage device secreted just where such a device is designed to be placed. Accusers claimed that the anal device would buzz in some sequence to tell Niemann what moves to make, though the player’s detractors did not exactly reveal just how that could work. The anal bead accusation caught the eye of entrepreneur Elon Musk who jumped to Twitter to joke, “Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in ur butt).” Musk later deleted the tweet.

Regardless of the theory’s merit, orchestrators of the U.S. Chess Championships apparently took it seriously enough that Niemann had his butt scanned ahead of the tournament.

