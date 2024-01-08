WATCH: Team USA Proudly Sings National Anthem After Junior Hockey Championship Win

The U.S. national junior hockey team rose, arm-in-arm, to sing the national anthem after winning the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation world junior championship on Friday, bringing a tear to the eye of all patriots.

Team U.S.A. trounced opponent Sweden in a 6-2 final to win the gold in the world junior hockey championship game held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

After their hard-fought win, Team USA lined up on the ice and showed their patriotism.

Watch:

Head coach David Carle told USA Hockey that his team played excellently on Friday. “It’s a joy for them.”

“They focused on getting to this game and playing their best for the last game of the tournament, and I thought they did that. It’s a great honor to be a part of a winning team,” Carle added.

The battle with the Swedes did pause for a short battle of another kind as the frustrated Swedish national team briefly erupted in fisticuffs with a few of the Americans.

But the Swedes could not gain the edge, and Friday’s win brought the sixth gold medal to Team USA in the under-20 international tournament. The previous wins occurred in 2021, 2017, 2013, 2010, and 2004.

Many X users were thrilled to see young Americans showing their fervent patriotism.

And this is why nobody cares about that soccer player anymore.

Congrats to team USA!.

It certainly warmed the hearts of those who saw the exuberant display of patriotism. Maybe that is why ESPN cut away from the event before the players started singing and refused to show the boys singing in tribute to our country?

