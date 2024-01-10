‘What Is This?!’: Fans Enraged over NFL Scheduling Chiefs-Dolphins Wild-Card Game Exclusively on Peacock

Fans are chiming in about the NFL’s decision to air the coming Chief-Dolphins Wild Card playoffs game exclusively on its Peacock streaming service, and they aren’t happy.

The game is headed to the streaming service and will mark the first time a playoff game is solely online after NBCUniversal and the NFL struck a $110 million deal to broadcast the game on the streamer.

Fans must pay a $5.99 monthly fee or $59.99 for a year-long subscription to the service to see the game.

Many are extremely unhappy with the arrangement.

NFL fans are going online to blast the league for the move.

So if you’re not subscribed to @peacock, you won’t be able to watch the @Chiefs in the PLAYOFF game Saturday night. Seriously @NFL ???? 😡 This is a playoff game. You shouldn’t have to subscribe to yet another channel to watch the game. This is ridiculous #moneygrab — Kimberly (@KimberlyRRadio) January 8, 2024

I absolutely hate the NFL forcing Peacock down our throats for a playoff game, Dolphins/Chiefs. Could’ve easily told NBC to keep it on network TV. Total pig move. pic.twitter.com/d45qAStxQr — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) January 8, 2024

“Will you guys be subscribing to Peacock this weekend just to watch Chiefs/Dolphins?” Florida Man, Dan Le Batard asks Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase one of the most ridiculous questions they’ve ever heard.

‍♂️ @Real10jayy__ @teehiggins5 😅 📺 https://t.co/IfjMv3HVfy

🎙️… pic.twitter.com/Xp8UPmZlCo — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 10, 2024

NFL is now NFF, not fan friendly! — Ron Misko (@rsmiskojr) January 8, 2024

Selena telling Taylor the Chiefs playoff game is on Peacockpic.twitter.com/McQeksGOZD — Bill Ari (@ImBillRay) January 8, 2024

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu also chimed in about the controversy by stepping up to help at least 90 fans to see the game by giving away a slew of Peacock memberships.

Alright Chiefs Kingdom, I saw the comments and want y’all to be able to watch us play…So, I’m giving away 90 3-month Peacock memberships! To enter to win, reply to this tweet with why you should get picked. Picking winners Friday! — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 10, 2024

