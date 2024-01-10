‘What Is This?!’: Fans Enraged over NFL Scheduling Chiefs-Dolphins Wild-Card Game Exclusively on Peacock

Warner Todd Huston

Fans are chiming in about the NFL’s decision to air the coming Chief-Dolphins Wild Card playoffs game exclusively on its Peacock streaming service, and they aren’t happy.

The game is headed to the streaming service and will mark the first time a playoff game is solely online after NBCUniversal and the NFL struck a $110 million deal to broadcast the game on the streamer.

Fans must pay a $5.99 monthly fee or $59.99 for a year-long subscription to the service to see the game.

Many are extremely unhappy with the arrangement.

NFL fans are going online to blast the league for the move.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu also chimed in about the controversy by stepping up to help at least 90 fans to see the game by giving away a slew of Peacock memberships.

