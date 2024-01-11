Michael Irvin Denies Wrongdoing Amid Police Criminal Investigation

Police in Allen, Texas, have reportedly opened a criminal misconduct investigation into NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Officials have not released any specifics on just what “wrongdoing” Irvin is being accused of perpetrating.

“There has been an allegation, but we are not prepared to release any details at this time due to our investigation being in its very early stages,” Allen PD Public Information Officer Jonathan Maness told Pro Football Talk.

Irvin’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, insists there is “no truth” to the allegations.

“He didn’t do anything wrong or inappropriate,” McCathern told the site.

McCathern added that there is “absolutely no truth” to the allegations, which “will turn out to be much ado about nothing.”

Michael Irvin of NFL Network looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The last time Irvin was accused of inappropriate behavior, it cost him a spot on ESPN during the Super Bowl.

In Feb. of last year, the cable sports network and the NFL Network abruptly removed Irvin from game coverage after a woman working at a Marriott hotel where he was staying accused him of misconduct.

Irvin denied all allegations of wrongdoing during that incident, as well.

Indeed, he later sued the woman and the hotel for lodging what he claimed were false allegations.

Since the Super Bowl, Irvin has regularly appeared on Fox Sports 1 and the NFL Network.

