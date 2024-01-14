Brett Favre Says Fans Will Blame Taylor Swift if Chiefs Don’t Go to the Super Bowl

There could be many reasons the Chiefs don’t go to the Super Bowl if they don’t go to the Super Bowl. But NFL legend Brett Favre predicts that Chiefs fans will blame Taylor Swift.

“If they don’t win it,” Favre said of the Chiefs, “or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why.'”

Swift has already received more than her fair share of blame for the Chiefs’ recent struggles. Kansas City is 5-5 since Swift began her relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce ( a relationship I’m still not sure is real).

Of course, Favre is correct that the fans will blame Swift. He’s absolutely wrong about what he said next, that the Chiefs should be considered the favorites to come out of the AFC.

Kansas City won their first playoff game. Congratulations to them. But the Chiefs have been thoroughly underwhelming pretty much all season.

Which, of course, is all Taylor Swift’s fault.