REPORT: Riley Gaines Temporarily Denied Entry to NCAA Convention

Former NCAA swimmer and activist Riley Gaines was reportedly denied entry at the NCAA annual convention despite having previously been nominated Woman of the Year.

Speaking with Outkick, Riley Gaines said that people in charge of entry would not let her into the convention even after she showed the proper credentials.

“I said, ‘Hold on, what do you mean I’m not allowed in there?’” Riley told the outlet. “I pulled up the email and showed them everything was in place to where I most certainly was allowed in there. And they said, ‘No, we know you have your credentials. But that’s not what we’re talking about. You’re just not allowed in there.’”

The NCAA allegedly feared that Gaines would disrupt the Woman of the Year ceremony by protesting.

“I’m here to support these girls,” Riley said. “By no means would I want to distract or take anything away from them. That’s the silliest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Riley said she had been denied entry to keep her away from NCAA President Charlie Baker.

“It was clear to me — and it was clear to all my friends who were there with me — that they had simply pulled me aside when Charlie Baker was walking by,” Riley explained. “So I didn’t have the opportunity to talk to him until he was safely secured in a completely separate room. It was evident.”

Though Baker said that the NCAA would change its transgender policy to ensure more fairness for women, his “reforms” have failed to materialize.

“I can’t help but laugh when the NCAA, during this award show, kept saying things like, ‘We strive to create opportunities for trailblazing women,’” she said. “It’s so ironic listening to them sit there and say they’re creating opportunities when they deliberately took away opportunities for women and continue to do so.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.