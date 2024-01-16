Former NHL defenseman Colby Cohen flamed pro-Palestinian protesters who were creating a disturbance outside a cancer hospital in New York City, according to reports.

The disruptors were picketing outside Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Monday, attacking the hospital as a “complicit institution” and alleging that they were part of a “genocide” against so-called Palestinians, Fox News reported.

The protest at the hospital was part of an event called the “Flood Manhattan for Gaza MLK Day march for healthcare” that also targeted Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan for “supporting Zionism” and “genocide.”

But Cohen was not interested in the protester’s message.

Cohen blasted the pro-Hamas protesters with a comment on a video of the protest.

“If you are wondering what scum of the earth look like, it’s these people harassing and yelling at children at Sloan Kettering getting cancer treatments,” he wrote in a Jan. 14 post on X. “Hard to fathom there are adults that condone and support that type of behavior.”

The pro-Palestinian attack on the hospital comes as Hamas terrorists — who were voted into office to lead Gaza by Palestinian voters — are still holding more than 130 Israeli hostages. The hostages have now been held for more than 100 days.

Cohen is a proud supporter of Israel.

