REPORT: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive at Home in December

A report from TMZ Sports claims that police records show officers found Colts Owner Jim Irsay unresponsive in his bed after they were dispatched to Irsay’s residence on an emergency call in December.

TMZ Sports reports that Carmel Police records show officers were dispatched to the home of the longtime NFL owner on December 8. Once there, the report shows that officers found Irsay on the bathroom floor with a weak pulse and struggling to breathe. Officers then administered a sternum rub and Narcan, a drug used to counter the effects of opiate overdoses.

The treatment seemed to improve Irsay’s condition, and officers turned medical care over to paramedics once they arrived.

The police report obtained by TMZ Sports describes the incident as an “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning.” The report does not indicate which substances Irsay may have ingested.

The Colts issued a statement saying Irsay was being treated for severe respiratory illness. But, it did not say whether that illness is connected to the reported incident in December.

“We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers,” the team wrote on X.

The #Colts release a statement saying owner Jim Irsay is being treated for a severe respiratory illness. … They say he's receiving excellent care. "We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2024

Irsay has served as owner of the Colts since 1997.