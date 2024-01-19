On the tale of winning college football’s national championship, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh stopped by the 2024 March for Life in Washington, D.C., Friday to deliver a short address to the thousands of marchers.

The 2024 college football champion coach, who is openly pro-life, joked that the snowy day was “great football weather.”

“Thank you all for being here. It’s a great example that you’re setting,” he told the crowd when he came up to the stage to introduce Benjamin Watson.

“It’s testimony for the sanctity of life. It’s a great day for a march! It’s a great day — this is football weather! Let’s go!” he said to cheer from the crowd.

.@UMichFootball head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at #MarchforLife Rally, introducing former NFL player Benjamin Watson. pic.twitter.com/kBv5Yw5nqv — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2024

He also told the Daily Caller that the right to life is one of the most important rights of all.

“You know, we all talk about human rights. There’s really no rights that are important unless you have the right to life,” he said from the podium, according to Fox News. “This is a great day for a march. It’s a great day for the sanctity of life, and [it is] football weather. Let’s make it a great day.”

It was the first time the 60-year-old coach spoke at the March for Life.

Harbaugh has been talking about his pro-life position for years. Such as back in 2020 when he blasted liberals who were wringing hands about saving lives by defeating the coronavirus even as they supported killing babies in the womb.

“You see people taking more of a view of the sanctity of life,” Harbaugh said of efforts to protect people as the pandemic began. “And I hope that can continue. I hope that continues and not just in this time of crisis or pandemic.” But he added, “We talk about the sanctity of life, yet we live in a society that aborts babies. There can’t be anything more horrendous.”

In 2022, he doubled down on his pro-life stance, saying, “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me.”

He even pledged to help his players choose life if they happen to get a girlfriend pregnant.

“I’ve told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members. I encourage them, if they have a pregnancy that wasn’t planned, to go through with it, go through with it,” Harbaugh said. “Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don’t feel like you can care for it, you don’t have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby.”

