‘The Kingdom Belongs to You, Lord’: Ravens’ John Harbaugh Opens Post-Game Presser by Reading Bible Verse

On Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens won their biggest game since they last won the Super Bowl over ten years ago. And in his post-game presser, coach John Harbaugh knew exactly who to thank for it.

After the Ravens rallied from a 10-10 tie at halftime to thoroughly dominate the second half on their way to a 34-10 victory, Harbaugh opened his presser not by complimenting his future MVP quarterback (probably) but by thanking his Creator.

“Greatness, power, glory, victory, and honor belong to you because everything in heaven and on earth belongs to you. The kingdom belongs to you, Lord,” Harbaugh read.

After clinching a spot in the AFC Championship game, #RavensFlock Head Coach John Harbaugh started his postgame press conference by reading 1 Chronicles 29:11 👏 pic.twitter.com/u9bb3SIpv8 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 21, 2024

The verse is from 1 Chronicles 29: 11-13.

Harbaugh’s bold statement of faith comes a week after NBC’s official Sunday Night Football account edited out Texans quarterback CJ Stroud’s comments where he said, “All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” following Houston’s defeat of the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens coach wasn’t the only member of the Harbaugh family to speak out in defense of faith this week. John Harbaugh’s brother, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, spoke at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

.@UMichFootball head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at #MarchforLife Rally, introducing former NFL player Benjamin Watson. pic.twitter.com/kBv5Yw5nqv — CSPAN (@cspan) January 19, 2024

The Ravens await the winner of the Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday to see who they will play for the AFC Championship next weekend.