‘Misinformed Hatred’: Trans Golfer Cries Discrimination After Backlash over LPGA Bid

Male-born transgender golfer Hailey Davidson is decrying the discrimination he claims to be suffering after a backlash rose over his latest women’s golf tournament win and his bid to earn a spot on the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour (LPGA).

Last week, Davidson, 30, won the NXXT Women’s Classic, which put him one step closer to earning his card as a member of the LPGA.

Davidson, a Scottish-born man whose real name is James Scott Davidson, claims to have transitioned to a woman in 2015 and was given permission by the LPGA to compete as a woman starting in 2021. Since then, he has won numerous women’s tournaments and is on track to earning his professional golf card with the league.

Now, Davidson is taking to social media to claim to be facing “misinformation,” “hatred,” and even “death threats.”

In an interview, Davidson also claimed he fears for his safety as he works to earn an LPGA Tour card.

Transgender golfer, Hailey Davidson, says she fears for her safety after winning a place on a US tour designed to provide 'growth opportunities' for female players. She has been accused of having an unfair advantage because she can hit a ball further than a female born player. pic.twitter.com/iN1JGwOuD4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 22, 2024

“It’s crazy the amount of misinformed hatred I have received so far today,” Davidson wrote. “All of these people (think) I hit it 300 yards or even 280 yards. How about 250 on a good day,” He wrote in one Post, the New York Post reported.

In another, Davidson wrote, “I will never allow hate to win, especially when based on some misinformation.”

The Post also noted that the LPGA Tour ended its “female at birth” rule back in 2010, five years before Davidson began his hormone treatment to transition to a woman. 2015 was also the last time he competed in the men’s category in golf, though as a man, he never made much of a dent in pro golf standings. He fully transitioned with gender-affirming surgery in 2021.

"We have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines"- NXXT Women's Pro Tour Public pressure works. Don't make the mistake of assuming people will do the right thing unprovoked.https://t.co/uSibXpZ1An — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 22, 2024

Davidson also thanked those who support her bid for female golf stardom on his Instagram account.

“Most importantly though, thank you to absolutely everyone who has supported me, from my fellow competitors to all of you that I may or may not have had the chance to meet yet,” he wrote.

“Thank you all for helping me wade through any hate and making me feel love,” he concluded.

