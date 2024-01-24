Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Denying Divorce with Wife of 76 Days, Despite Court Filing

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is flat-out denying that he and his wife of only 76 days have already filed for divorce despite court documents that show a case was filed.

On the tail of new reports that Hill filed a divorce case in Broward County, Florida, on Monday, Jill says that he intends to stay with his new wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

“Boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air!!! We are happily married and gone stay that way,” Hill wrote on X in reply to the stories, Fox News reported.

Despite his objections, court records show that he, himself, foiled divorce papers.

It’s public record pic.twitter.com/csau6kxcBu — SealedAndSingles on ebay (@RetailRipping) January 23, 2024

Hill and Vaccaro were married in November. He even told reporters that she had convinced him to get back in the game during the Dolphins’ last regular season game with the New York Jets despite his ankle injury.

“Then I just made up in my mind, I came in at halftime, I texted my wife, I was like, ‘This s— hurt.’ I need an ankle massage tonight, and she’s like, ‘You’d better get your a– back in that game, dawg.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ So I just made up my mind that it’s going to hurt. It’s going to suck. Tonight and tomorrow morning,” he told the media.

A fire broke out in Hill’s $7 million Miami home only weeks later. Officials later claimed it was accidentally set off by a child playing with a lighter.

The house of Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is on fire. pic.twitter.com/j3afGpKfoi — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 3, 2024

Hill was at practice at the time, but his mother, wife, and two kids were there. It was not reported which child sparked the fire.

According to the Miami Herald, the mansion sustained at least $2,342,480 in damages.

Hill finished the 2023-24 season with 1,799 yards receiving, 119 catches, and 13 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston