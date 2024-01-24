Former MLB Star Steve Garvey Knocks Adam Schiff ‘for Lying’ About Russia Collusion

Former MLB First Baseman Steve Garvey, the current California Republican Senate candidate, knocked Rep. Adam Schiff at a primary debate on Monday night “for lying” about the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.

As Breitbart News reported last year, the GOP-led U.S. House censured Adam Schiff for promoting allegations for years that former President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

Multiple federal investigations found no evidence of such collusion, though Schiff has never retracted his claims and embraced his censure as a “badge of honor.” Amid the House voting on the censure resolution, the California Democrat appealed to his supporters in at least 20 fundraising emails and numerous social media posts, seeking their donations with statements like “we’ve already known that the GOP is completely unhinged and beholden to Donald Trump. Join me in fighting back.” Schiff, who built his national popularity while targeting Trump in the first impeachment and again as a January 6 committee member, has embraced his identity as the former president’s foe.

Schiff managed to raise $8 million in his first fundraising hall in his bid to take Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) seat in the U.S. Senate.

During the debate on Monday, Garvey, who played 19 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, roasted Schiff for the censure.

“I think you’ve been censured for lying,” Garvey said. “And this is exactly what I’m talking about: career politicians who are trying to determine who we are by race or by color or by gender. They never listen. They have pre-arranged words to say.”

Schiff fired back by arguing that he had been “censured for standing up to a corrupt president” and that he “would do it all over again.”

“That president has been indicted with … 91 felony counts — that president that you won’t refuse to support,” Schiff said. “Yeah, he’s a danger. And I will stand up to him and [former House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy, and [Ohio GOP Rep.] Jim Jordan, and any of those MAGA enablers in Congress.”

Garvey remained resolute, asserting that Schiff “lied to 300 million people.”

“You can’t take that back,” Garvey said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.