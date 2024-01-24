REPORT: Cuban Olympic Judoka Dies at 34 After Breast Enhancement Surgery

A former Olympic judoka from Cuba named Maricet Espinosa has died at the age of 34, according to reports.

The Cuban Sports University announced the Olympian’s death on Facebook.

“On behalf of our teachers, workers, and students, we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues,” the organization said.

According to Judo Inside, complications arose following Espinosa’s breast enhancement surgery. She entered the hospital for the procedure on January 21. However, according to the outlet, she suffered complications following the operation and had a heart attack.

Gonzalez retired from international competition in 2017 but enjoyed success in the sport’s 63kg (139-pound) category. She won the Pan American Games in 2013 and 2014 and competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Nicknamed “La Mole,” Espinosa competed on the Cuban National Team for ten years.