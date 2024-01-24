REPORT: Cuban Olympic Judoka Dies at 34 After Breast Enhancement Surgery

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA_AFP via Getty Images
TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A former Olympic judoka from Cuba named Maricet Espinosa has died at the age of 34, according to reports.

The Cuban Sports University announced the Olympian’s death on Facebook.

“On behalf of our teachers, workers, and students, we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues,” the organization said.

Nepal's Phupu Lamu Khatri competes with Cuba's Maricet Espinosa during their women's -63kg judo contest match of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de...

Nepal’s Phupu Lamu Khatri (white) competes with Cuba’s Maricet Espinosa during their women’s -63kg judo contest match of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 9, 2016. TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Judo Inside, complications arose following Espinosa’s breast enhancement surgery. She entered the hospital for the procedure on January 21. However, according to the outlet, she suffered complications following the operation and had a heart attack.

Gonzalez retired from international competition in 2017 but enjoyed success in the sport’s 63kg (139-pound) category. She won the Pan American Games in 2013 and 2014 and competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Maricet Espinosa of Cuba competes with Ketleyn Quadros of Brazil for the gold medal during the Women's 63k category as part of Panamerican Open...

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – MARCH 12: Maricet Espinosa (white) of Cuba competes with Ketleyn Quadros (blue) of Brazil for the gold medal during the Women’s 63k category as part of the Panamerican Open Buenos Aires 2016 at Cenard on March 12, 2016 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Gabriel Rossi/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Nicknamed “La Mole,” Espinosa competed on the Cuban National Team for ten years.

