Cameras captured pop star Taylor Swift giving her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a kiss on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a 17-10 victory. During the celebratory moments after the clock hit zero, Taylor Swift shared a kiss with Kelce after the presentation of the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

The Chiefs will be defending last year’s Super Bowl victory against either the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions.

“Swift, who has been dating the nine-time Pro Bowler since the summer, celebrated Kelce’s first-half score in her M&T Bank Stadium box, where she was joined by pals Keleigh Teller, the wife of Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes,” noted the New York Post.

“It remains to be seen if Swift will be in attendance for next month’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as she resumes the international leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour in early February,” it added. “Swift has performances scheduled in Tokyo from Wednesday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 10 — one day before Super Bowl LVIII gets underway on Sunday, Feb. 11.”

