49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took a moment to give “glory to God” after securing a spot in the Super Bowl by winning the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

The 49ers pulled off a stunning victory on Sunday night after they overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Lions 34-31. When asked about the comeback during a post-game interview, Purdy immediately gave “glory to God.”

“First of all, glory to God. He’s given us this opportunity,” he said.

After leading a 17-point comeback to send his team to the Super Bowl, #49ers QB Brock Purdy said this: “First of all, glory to God. He’s given us this opportunity…” pic.twitter.com/bV8Cd8a7yL — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 29, 2024

Brock Purdy has been open about his faith in God since the beginning of his career when he saw himself thrust into the spotlight in December 2022 after a series of injuries led him from a third-string position to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Though the Eagles won, fans and newcomer fans took notice of his past expressions of faith, according to CBN, telling Sports Spectrum in 2021 that he puts his “identity in Jesus.” He also talked about how he reconciled his football life with his faith in God.

“It was just a great reminder of where my identity is, where it lies,” he told Sports Spectrum. “And it’s in Jesus. And I continue to lean on Him. Again, the next day, I didn’t go out and throw for 500 yards and was this awesome quarterback, but it was just this peace that I had with Him knowing that, ‘Hey, no matter what, I’m going to face moving forward during college football, God and Jesus are going to be my identity. And whatever I face, I won’t be shaken from it.’ I’ve got a great foundation in Him.”

Purdy also lists himself as a “believer in Jesus” in his Instagram profile. One post from 2021 featured a photo of himself pointing up at the sky with the caption: “The Lord is my rock, and I will not be shaken. I love you boys and will go to war with y’all time and time again.”

