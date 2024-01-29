VIDEO: Taylor Swift Heckled as She Leaves Stadium in Baltimore: ‘You’re Ruining Football!’

Patrick Smith_Getty Images (2)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Angry Ravens fans shouted at Taylor Swift as she left the stadium in Baltimore, with one fan charging her with “ruining football.”

Swift, who was wearing Chiefs gear in support of boyfriend and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted by salty fans as she made her way through a hallway at M&T Bank Stadium.

“You’re ruining football!” someone yells at the singer.

“You did that sh*t!” someone else shouted.

A less charitable fan shouted, “F*ck you.”

For her part, Swift smiled and waved as she continued making her way past security.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank...

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L), celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Whether the video was taken before or after Kansas City’s 17-10 victory is unknown. What is known is that the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, and Taylor Swift will presumably be there.

This season, Swift’s attendance at NFL games has earned the league massive ratings, especially among the 18-34 female demographic, a group not commonly associated with NFL viewership.

With Swift attending the Super Bowl, that game promises to be one of history’s most-watched television events.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.