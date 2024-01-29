VIDEO: Taylor Swift Heckled as She Leaves Stadium in Baltimore: ‘You’re Ruining Football!’

Angry Ravens fans shouted at Taylor Swift as she left the stadium in Baltimore, with one fan charging her with “ruining football.”

Swift, who was wearing Chiefs gear in support of boyfriend and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, was spotted by salty fans as she made her way through a hallway at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens fans yelling at Taylor Swift about her ruining football 😭 pic.twitter.com/BDRA2Rkswt — Daily Hits (@Everyday_hits) January 29, 2024

“You’re ruining football!” someone yells at the singer.

“You did that sh*t!” someone else shouted.

A less charitable fan shouted, “F*ck you.”

For her part, Swift smiled and waved as she continued making her way past security.

Whether the video was taken before or after Kansas City’s 17-10 victory is unknown. What is known is that the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, and Taylor Swift will presumably be there.

This season, Swift’s attendance at NFL games has earned the league massive ratings, especially among the 18-34 female demographic, a group not commonly associated with NFL viewership.

With Swift attending the Super Bowl, that game promises to be one of history’s most-watched television events.